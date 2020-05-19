Rib Fest Marks Its 20th by Offering At-Home Feasts

What to Know May 23 and 24

What are some of the sides you love, crave, and dream about when it comes to a weekend-style rib-themed barbecue?

Because there are always sides, often in profusion, and they cover the whole bean-tastic, slaw-strong spectrum.

It's a spicy and savory spectrum that Lucques Catering understands well. And to help meat seekers find some of the heartier backyard classics while at home, the company will stage Rib Fest on both Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24.

This is the 20th annual festival, and it will take place not in a restaurant but in rib-loving domeciles across Southern California.

For pick-up and delivery are the themes for the 2020 outing for this popular happening, meaning you'll need to provide the rib-eating space in your own abode or outdoor area.

There are quite a few offerings, including different styles of proteins. St. Louis pork ribs may tempt you, or Too-Hot-to-Handle chicken wings. Lamb, braised beef brisket, and grilled prawns are three other top-tier choices.

The sides are downright gamut-y, with long-cooked collard greens, watermelon & lime salad, grilled cornbread, and Wonder Bread, too. And for dessert? Think Murray Farm apricot and berry cobbler with vanilla crème fraîche.

It's $65 per person, and there are ways to add a la carte dishes to your order, too.

Look also for a line-up of Cowboy Cocktails, a Longhorn Lemonade that includes some kick (the kick is chile de arbol).

This is a definitely an order-ahead kind of thing, so don't wait for May 23 or 24 to mosey into view before you decide to rib-it-up.

As for the pick-up part of the deal, if you go that route? You'll go curbside at Larder at Maple Drive in Beverly Hills. If you go delivery, the fee is $15 via Tock.