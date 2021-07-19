‘Rollettes Experience' Offers Virtual and In-Person Fun

What to Know A "retreat and dance intensive" based in Los Angeles

July 22-25; July 23 will be a virtual celebration

Register for the virtual celebration through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 19; $100 to join (registration for the in-person event is closed)

Connecting with a soul-deep, spirit-raising moment of movement, the sort of movement that makes you want to dance?

That can happen in the aisle at the grocery store (if the sound system is playing some hot songs), the radio from a passing car (ditto), or your own headphones.

But when that dance moment is connected to community, with energetic instruction and can-do encouragement, the deep-of-soul sweetness is all the more memorable.

The Rollettes, a Southern California-based dance troupe which will soon celebrate a decade of vibrant and uplifting dance, have helped many people, both locally and far beyond our region, connect to dance, community, and the possiblities of both.

And one of those many avenues of effervescent connection? The Rollettes Experience, an annual event that focuses on "... bringing together women and girls with disabilities for a weekend of dance, education and community building."

The four-day happening has been created with both local dance fans in mind, as well as any dance devotee eager to savor some of that Rollettes-cool style, instruction, and inspiration.

So if you're not based locally?

Be cheered: The virtual Rollettes Experience is ready to summon dance heat and happiness on Friday, July 23.

As for the energetic in-person events? Those are scheduled for July 22, 24, and 25 at the Sheraton LAX.

Registration is open to "... (a)ny woman who uses a wheelchair for mobility can attend Rollettes Eperience in person and any woman with any disability can attend Rollettes Experience Virtual Live." Signing up? It's a cinch: Do so here.

The virtual experience is $100, while the in-person event is $150.