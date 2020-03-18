Rooftop Cinema Club Announces a New Opening Date

What to Know Level Downtown and Neuehouse Hollywood

May 1 is the new start date

"Bridesmaids," "The Big Sick," and "Jurassic Park" are on the schedule

Right around the end of March, right around Southern California, cinephiles start hankering for the chance to enjoy films that are screened in the beautiful, fresh-of-air outdoors.

And many of those cinephiles? They like to combine the whole "outdoors" element with a great vista, one that can be savored from several stories up.

Rooftop Cinema Club, the screen-a-flick-on-a-roof series, gets us, and our end-of-March, spring's-here, let's-enjoy-culture-outside longings.

The 2020 season of the popular event, which presents classic films, timeless blockbusters, and made-recently movies, was due to begin at its Hollywood and DTLA locations as March closed and April began.

Alas: That is not to be, due to the need to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The series just revealed it has pushed its opening date to May 1.

One ray of sunshine? Many of the films slated to roll out in the event's spring program will be rescheduled for open slots in the summer, a Rooftop Cinema Club representative shared.

"Love, Peace, & Great Film" is the good word from the sky-sweet cinema spectacular, one that many people are taking to heart as they stay home and watch movies from their couch.

Hang tight: The chance to see movies on a rooftop is ahead, down the road, but not too far.