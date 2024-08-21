A free ‘Hoedown Throwdown' is line-dancing into Santa Monica

What to Know "Hoedown Throwdown" at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica

Thursday, Aug. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.; lessons will take place for the first 90 minutes, with open dancing to follow

Free; RSVP at this site

There's plenty of splashing that gleefully goes on at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, and a fair amount of splishing, too.

After all, the lovely, sand-adjacent landmark is home to a scenic swimming pool, the sort of place that features all sorts of cool-down events during the summer and the year's warmer stretches.

But sometimes, visitors stay on dry land, a place where it is easier to kick up your heels, swing a hip, tap a boot, and get in touch with your inner "yee" and your deepest "haw."

And on that's just what will haw-ppen — er, happen — on the final Thursday in August. That's when the first-ever "Hoedown Throwdown" is kicks up its heels, providing free lessons and dancing to anyone who'd like to join.

Tina Michelle & The Rhinestone Cowgirls will perform at the Aug. 29 event.

Entry is free — we will give that delightful detail a very hearty "yeehaw" — but you'll want to RSVP in advance.

The line dance lessons, as well as instruction on how to jump into a classic two-step dance, will roll from 6 to 7:40 p.m.; the final 30 minutes of the gathering will be devoted to open dance.

Anyone is invited to the all-ages pop-up and a dance partner isn't required; just come to tap a toe and send the summer season on its way in high-spirited, high-kicking, ocean-close style.