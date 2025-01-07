Santa Monica has got Gott's: The Napa burger favorite reveals second SoCal spot

What to Know Gott's Roadside

The burger-and-wine eatery, which has several locations around Napa Valley and the Bay Area, announced in the fall of 2024 it would soon open a few restaurants around Southern California

The Original Farmers Market eatery will open later in 2025

A second location in Santa Monica will debut in 2026

Burgers and beach time are as duo that are as committed and cool as the sand and the surf, the sun and the clouds, and an afternoon spent counting sailboats in the far-off distance.

Now burgerists who fancy some time spent near the foam will soon have a new choice when it comes to chowing down on posh patties and the traditional trimmings: Gott's Roadside.

If you're familiar with Napa Valley day-tripping, then you have got Gott's in your personal Rolodex: There are eight of the popular burger stands around wine country and other NorCal areas.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

But the team behind Gott's, which was started by brothers Duncan and Joel Gott in St. Helena just over 25 years ago, wanted to make a gourmet go of it down south, in the land of stars, sunshine, and people who really sort of obsessively love burgers.

So in the fall of 2024, Gott's Roadside announced that it would be making a flavorful foray into Los Angeles with a new restaurant at the Original Farmers Market, set to open in late 2025. But more eateries were promised, and we just received word of where the second will be located.

Hello, Santa Monica: A new Gott's will rise at 401 Wilshire Boulevard, with a 2026 opening in the cards.

Soon you'll be able to swing by on your way to the surf, all to enjoy a Kimchi Burger, a Chili Cheese Dog, or a glass of fine wine. That's one stand-out feature of Gott's: Excellent vinos regularly grace the menu, which makes sense for a burger stand that grew in the heart of Napa Valley.

"After years of searching for an ideal coastal location for Gotts, we couldn't be more pleased that the first one will be in Santa Monica," said Gott's Roadside President Clay Walker.

"We know our fanbase is excited about our upcoming Farmers Market location, and we didn't want everyone west of the 405 to be disappointed."

To peruse the menu and keep up on the latest Southern California announcements, surf over to the Gott's Roadside HQ now.