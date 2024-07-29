Skate under the stars at Santa Monica's new seasonal roller rink

What to Know Roll @ Santa Monica, a new seasonal skating rink will twirl daily from Aug. 10 through Oct. 14, 2024

1324 5th Street in Santa Monica

$15 per person and skate rental is included; there are five bookable daily time slots, beginning at noon

If you've been burnishing your salchows, scissors, bends, and cross overs while skating in your backyard or on the sidewalk near your home this summer, here's some sweet news: A roll-icking chance to show off your raddest moves is gliding this way.

Well, gliding for Downtown Santa Monica, we should say: Roll @ Santa Monica, an outdoor rink, is about to shimmy into its first-ever season with plenty of airy flair.

That's right, we said "season": This is a pop-up rink, located at 5th and Arizona. We mention the address as the corner is well-known to fans of outdoor reaction of the wintry variety: It's where ICE at Santa Monica materializes each November for its cool holiday run.

But winter is months away and the sun is still very much sunning, meaning an outdoor roller rink will both hustle and bustle.

Roll @ Santa Monica debuts Aug. 10 with an opening performance by the LA Skate Hunnies. The final day of the engagement? The skates will be unlaced Oct. 10.

Themed nights — look for those each second Wednesday of the run — and skating lessons led by the LA Skate Hunnies on Saturday and Sunday mornings are also on the schedule. (Be there by 11 a.m. for the hour-long sessions.)

There are five time slots that you can book, starting at noon each day, and the cost is $15, which includes your skate rental. You say you forgot a pair of socks? No worries: Get some for $5.

Oh, and you need a locker to stow your stuff? Same deal: That's also $5.

The sizable rink, by the by, measures a bit under 5,000 square feet, meaning you and your co-skaters will enjoy some roominess.

The only question that remains is this: Will you choose to skate by sunlight or moonlight? Or perhaps both, booking a spot at noon and again at 8 in the evening?

But wait, there's another knot to untangle: Will you wear your glitter barrettes and iridescent onesie, the better to look like the star that you are as you show off your skating moves, the scissors and the cross overs you've perfected over the last few months?

No worries if you're not yet at pro level: Roll @ Santa Monica is open to anyone who loves to roller skate in the summertime, feeling the sunbeams and easy breezes of rolling a few blocks from the beach.

Roll @ Santa Monica is presented by Downtown Santa Monica, LA Skate Hunnies, and Metro.