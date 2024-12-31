The Pacific Wheel will welcome 2025 in 16 languages

What to Know The Pacific Wheel will sparkle with New Year's symbols and wishes on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1; over sixteen languages will be represented, including Chinese and German

Sunset (around 4:55 p.m.) to midnight

Santa Monica Pier

Free to see; you can view on the Pacific Wheel webcam, too

Note that there are no fireworks in the Santa Monica Pier area

There's no confetti cannons or balloon drops at the bottom of the ocean, nor do the Big Water's pretty blue waves sparkle with the sounds of countdowns, clocks, or live music.

But you can find the celebratory spirit of the passing of the old year into the new at the edge of the Pacific. You won't have to search too hard for this show of New Year's joy, however: It is a sparkly reminder of the festive moment writ large.

Very, very large: The Pacific Wheel, the solar-powered Ferris wheel at Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier, always marks the final night of December and the first evening of January in a big and bright way.

There are no fireworks — do keep that in mind — but if you stop by the pier to admire the enormous attraction, or check it out via its webcam, you'll spy best New Year's wishes on the massive side of the ride.

In fact, the Pacific Wheel will wish us "Happy New Year" in 16 languages on both Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The show begins around sunset each night, so a little before 5 p.m., and concludes at midnight.

Pacific Park is open for New Year's Day, if you're seeking a few "wheeees" to begin 2025; find hours, details, and prices on this page.

Other fun is still afoot around the beach-adjacent city: Cirque du Soleil's "Kooza" is astounding audiences with fabulous before-your-eyes feats through Jan. 5; tumble for the big striped tent near the pier.

Pictured: A look-back at the Pacific Wheel's 2023 celebration.