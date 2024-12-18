Before his around-the-world flight, Santa is taking a snow day in Big Bear

What to Know Santa Claus visits Snow Summit and Alpine Slide Big Bear

Santa will ski at Snow Summit Dec. 21 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and go snow-tubing at the Alpine Slide area Dec. 22 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Visits with Santa at both places are complimentary and parents are invited to bring cameras for photos; skiing, tubing, and gear rental are additional

We all understand the concept of "pre-steam," and the need to let a little bit of it off before undertaking a sizable venture.

True, we're typically letting off steam after something big concludes, and we're sure this practice applies to the Claus household, where the Mr. and Mrs. likely take a spa day, or at least a few solid naps, following Christmas.

But letting steam disperse ahead of time is important, too, and Santa will do just that in Big Bear on Dec. 21 and 22.

Yes, those dates really are part of the Jolly Old Elf's big and final push to the holiday, but clearly some fun needs to be had ahead of the globe-circling flight.

So Santa will stop by Snow Summit to ski and take a few snapshots Dec. 21, with a swing-by at Alpine Slide Big Bear Dec. 22, all to enjoy some snow-tubing.

See Santa tubing at Alpine Slide Big Bear on the Sunday before Christmas.

The ho-ho-higher-elevation tradition has been a staple around the snowy area for several years, with Santa always making a point to get in some quality time on the hill before delivering all of those presents.

The Snow Summit team points out that, as one of Southern California's only snow-covered destinations, Santa feels right at home in Big Bear, and chooses to visit when he needs a little pre-Xmas Eve pick-me-up.

"Whenever you put Santa in a natural snowy background, it inevitably creates a magical holiday ambiance for all," said Visit Big Bear CEO Travis Scott.

"We encourage families to take lots of photos with Santa and afterwards get out and enjoy the slopes.!"

We all know that Santa likes to check his list once, then twice. In that spirit, peruse all of the important details you need to know before heading up to the snow, and, with some happy luck, some time on the slopes alongside Santa as he schusses.

Check out the ho, ho, info at Snow Summit and Alpine Slide Big Bear now.