Santa's Village Welcomes a Festive Fleet of Airstreams

What to Know SkyPark Camp + RV Resort; Airstreams are available for booking, and RVs are welcome (traditional sites for tents are available, too)

The "vintage Airstream resort" is located a short stroll from SkyPark at Santa's Village, near Lake Arrowhead

The glamping getaway features updated touches to the vintage trailers, including DreamCloud mattresses, a fire pit, and other stylish details

So many of our best-known seasonal stories revolve around dreamlike visits to the North Pole, those jolly jaunts that give a child (or, yes, a curious adult) a chance to see how toys are made, where Santa keeps his naughty/nice list, and the luxury stable that houses the reindeer.

But rarely, in these stories, does the human adventurer actually spend the night at this frosty and fantastical point on the compass.

Rather, Santa's sleigh quickly whisks the visitor home, to their own bed, and ther person's dreams of staying in the North Pole from sunset to sunrise must remain only that: dreams.

Now, Nöel enthusiasts, and any maven of mountain adventures, can find sweet sleep, and perhaps sugarplum dreams, near a place that isn't quite the North Pole, but as North-Pole-y as places come around Southern California: SkyPark at Santa's Village.

For the team behind the merry mid-century attraction, which is located near Lake Arrowhead, has unveiled The SkyStream Resort, a collection of Airstreams situated just steps from the cottage-filled wonderland of Santa's Village.

Details inside each trailer include a DreamCloud mattress, a mini fridge, and Keurig coffeemaker. Just outside your door? Look for a fire pit, a pair of Adirondack chairs, and "sweeping views of the valley."

Each trailer is over 50 years old, and every Airstream has undergone a thorough restoration process.

RVs are also welcome at The SkyStream Resort, and traditional sites for tents are also available. There's a Camp Restroom on the grounds, and the resort provides "bath linens and sundries for showers," too.

"This the ultimate glamping experience for those who want to immerse themselves in luxury and mountain beauty," says Michelle Johnson, the park's Creative Director and co-owner.

"It’s perfect for those who want to get away from it all without all the actual work of regular camping. Our Airstream Trailers are completely refurbished and re-styled to reflect the chic design and sophistication of modern glampers. You bring the food and drinks and we’ll provide everything else."

Would one of these trailers be the ideal place to sip nog or peppermint tea as you finally realize your goal of snoozing near where Mr. and Mrs. Claus live? Will you dream of hearing reindeer bells jingling in the nearby forest?

Whether you turn your own sleigh in the direction of the new SkyPark-adjacent destination or not, don't sleep on this: Santa's Village Nostalgic Christmas in the Woods, the attraction's yuletide happening, opens on Nov. 17, 2021.