‘Say Cheese Long Beach' Contest Ready to Click

What to Know Sept. 1-7, 2020

All photos must be taken during those seven days

$1,000 cash to be split among a number of winners

Capturing the quintessential parts of a city with your camera?

Shutterbugs who adore their home turf have done so since the invention of photo-taking devices.

But what do we then do with those city-swell snaps? Show them to friends, yes, post them online, for sure, or revisit often, to give us an instant shot of cheer.

There is another way, however, to share your civic love via awesome images as September starts, specifically if that love is all about Long Beach. For the Say Cheese Long Beach photography contest is back, and it is open to both professional and amateur photographers.

The man behind the annual let's-love-upon-the-LBC event? It's Justin Rudd, who helms the hound-cute Haute Dog parades several times a year (though, yes, those are temporarily on hold). He's also known for his beach clean-ups and the annual costume-fun Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot.

How to jump into the Long Beach-themed fun?

Simply take some photos over the next first week of September 2020, with Long Beach as your focus. It can be a street scene, the ocean, some birds, some people on their bikes, or all of the above in one fab photograph.

You can enter here. The winning photos will go on public exhibit, and "(a)t least $1,000 will be awarded for the best images," cash that will be split among multiple winners.

Again, you should actually take the snapshots you intend to enter from Sept. 1-7, 2020. So keep any previously captured images for yourself, and find some fresh vistas over the next few days.

And, you bet: Make sure you're within the city limits of Long Beach when you're out finding fantastic and Long-Beach-y scenes to turn your lens upon.

There are more rules and such at Justin Rudd's site, so check 'em out before grabbing your camera, some inner inspiration, and your enduring affection for a steller SoCal city.