Seasonal Songs Soar at Angel City Chorale's Holiday Show

What to Know "Light Up the World" holiday concert at UCLA's Royce Hall

In-person performances: Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. (the Dec. 4 performance will be live-streamed)

$40-$110

The number 28 is a rather magical and even fantastical figure, pretty much any way you look at it.

Four weeks fold nicely into 28 days, there are 28 days in our shortest month (well, most of the time, that is), and if you're ready to play dominoes, you'll remove 28 tiles from the box.

And if you're celebrating a 28th annual holiday concert, after several show-less months? That surely feels auspicious, uplifting, and a festive fact that's worth singing about.

Angel City Chorale has been bringing carol-cool joy to Southern Californians for well over a quarter-century now. Now, after taking the 2020 holidays off from in-person performances, the group will return to the stage on the first Saturday and Sunday in December.

Adding a note of ebullience to what is sure to be an ebullient show? The shows will take place at UCLA's Royce Hall, a first for the acclaimed chorus.

The "ensemble of 160 diverse voices" will perform a number of timely tunes, including "A Merry Olde Christmas," "Ahavat Olum," "Los Peces en el Rio," and "Bohemian Chanukah," an updated spin on Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The Angel City Youth Chorale, "a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica, Venice & Burbank along with the Walgrove School," will also appear for a stirring seasonal number. And that stirring spirit will continue to the close of the show, which always features an emotion-laden take on "Silent Night."

"This year is going to be magical with a joyful array of holiday music against the unbelievable backdrop of the acoustically stunning Royce Hall," said Sue Fink, Artistic Director.

"Never taking these cherished times for granted again, we're thrilled to be together singing in-person for our amazing fans and the Los Angeles community."

If you can't make either performance, note that the Dec. 4 presentation will be live-streamed. That's happening in the evening, at 7 p.m., while the Dec. 5 show is a matinee, taking place at 3 o'clock.