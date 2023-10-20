Send a Halloween card to a child at Children's Hospital Los Angeles and help raise funds

What to Know The Halloween cards fundraiser is happening online at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Send a Halloween card to a child at the hospital — three designs are available — through Oct. 30; your card, along with a goody bag, will be hand-delivered

A donor is giving a dollar for each card sent, up to $50,000

Smiling cats who are bats and pirate dogs and spunky bunnies sporting witch hats: These are some of the not-so-intense seasonal images that can bring a smile to a child when Halloween is on the horizon.

It makes sweet sense, then, that these are just the fanciful figures gracing the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Halloween cards, a trio of online greetings that are brightening days around the medical center.

And upping the sweet factor? Anyone can send a Halloween card to a patient at CHLA by visiting this site and selecting one or all of the delightful designs.

Adding a message — and keeping your note upbeat and on the topic of Halloween — is also part of the heartwarming call to action.

It's a call that is also being met by a "generous donor," the hospital shared in an announcement. This benefactor is donating a dollar for each online card sent in the days to come, up to $50,000.

Now comes our part: Sending those cute cards. You have through Oct. 30, 2023 to do so, and once it is received? The hospital says that it will be hand-delivered by members of the Child Life team along with a "goody bag."

Also sweet: Kids can color their cards, adding their own artistic flourishes via crayons or pens.

"Between the fun costumes and festive decorations, Halloween is such a memorable tradition for a child — one that we strive to maintain in the hospital setting," says Carol Hamamoto, Manager, Child Life and Expressive Arts & Therapies at CHLA.

"The Halloween cards are such a great way for the community to help support our patients, and to remind them there are so many people on their side."

Picking your playful card and adding your merry message takes just a moment and can be done online: Give back, and help connect a child at CHLA with the lighthearted joys of the spooky season, here.