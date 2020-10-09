Shake Shack Pasadena Gets an Opening Date

What to Know Opens Monday, Oct. 12

750 S. Arroyo Parkway in Pasadena

Union Station Homeless Services is the opening day beneficiary (for every order placed on Oct. 12, Shake Shack will donate a meal to the organization)

Don't ever attempt to pit a fry fan against another equally enthusiastic fry fan, especially if the pair of potato-obsessed people know their shoestrings from their skinny cuts.

But we're fairly confident that all fry fans everywhere would agree that autumn is the ultimate season for crinkle fries, or at least they'd agree to hear us out on the topic.

For a crinkle cut fry?

It just seems to hold onto ketchup for longer, thanks to its built-in grooves. And when the weather turns cooler? We long for heartier eating experiences, with more condiments, and crinkly snacks make excellent condiment delivery systems.

Shake Shack is a celebrated purveyor of crinkle cut fries, and rich, creamy shakes, and saucy burgers, too.

And its October opening in Pasadena is ideally timed, for it is now when we're wishing for those aforementioned hearty eating experiences, including extra ketchup on our fries.

Monday, Oct. 12 is the date of the newest Shake Shack's debut, so make your way to 750 S. Arroyo Parkway if you'd like to buy one of the first ShackBurgers, SmokeShacks, or frozen custard desserts to be served at the company's latest location.

A company, by the by, that can trace its story back to single hot dog stand in New York City, a cart that kicked everything off nearly 20 years ago.

At the center of the celebration?

A good-hearted give-back gesture, one that will involve several meals being donated to Union Station Homeless Services. The company will give a meal to the organization for each meal sold on Oct. 12 at its Pasadena restaurant.

To read more about Stand for Something Good, Shake Shack's philanthropic arm, visit this page now.