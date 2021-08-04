Shake Shack's First-Ever Food Truck Is Ready to Roll

What to Know #ShackTruckLA launches, for a limited time, on Aug. 6, 2021

The Comedy Store and Madcap Motel are two of the truck's upcoming stops; the full list, with dates, can be found here

Shackburgers, Hot Honey Fries, and Summerades will be available

Reminiscing about Shake Shack's earliest outings?

The fast-casual powerhouse's very first days involved a conveyance with wheels, specifically a classic New York City hot dog cart, the kind you might see near a bustling avenue or park.

But things have changed a lot over the last 21 years for the successful burgers-plus-shakes outfit, including a westward expansion and several Southern California outposts.

Outposts, we'll add, that have all been very much of the brick-and-mortar variety, meaning no carts, or places sporting wheels, have been involved.

That's all going to change on Aug. 6, when Shake Shack's first truck begins to pull up to interesting destinations around Los Angeles, through Labor Day Weekend.

Those scintillating stops will include the Madcap Motel, The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport, and The Comedy Store, though, of course, not every day or even in a single day.

So keeping tabs on this page, to find out where this flavor-major roll will go is essential.

Stop #1, on Friday, Aug. 6? Make for La Cienega and Melrose Place from 7 p.m. to midnight.

As for what's on the menu?

Tried-and-true titans like the Shackburger will be available for purchase, as well as summer-of-'21 tastes like the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and Hot Honey Fries (both rock a habañero kick).

And to keep it cool, consider the no-alcohol, fruit-yummy Summerades.

The best part of this appetizing August tour?

It's involves a good deal of give-back spirit. "To kick off the #summerofshack food truck tour, the Shack Truck has partnered with a local non-profit in Echo Park, Dream Center, to provide 400 meals to those most in need, reinforcing their Stand For Something Good mission," says the company.

From a cart in NYC to a treat-packed truck in LA, Shake Shack has come a long way.

Find out where to find the limited-time truck will show up in the weeks ahead on this page now.