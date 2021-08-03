Fortune Cookie Fans, the Panda Cares Truck Is in Town

What to Know The truck will be in SoCal on Aug. 3 and 4, 2021 from 3 to 8 p.m.; Panda Cares Day is Aug. 8

Santa Monica Pier

The suggested donation per cookie is $1; donations go to local Children Miracle Network Hospitals and Boys and Girls Clubs of America

Good fortune?

We're fortunate to know when we have it, what it means, and, most importantly, how we can help bring a bright and fortune-filled future to other people.

If you're eager to share some of that forward-looking fortune with a few terrific organizations, all while contributing to the great things they do, the Panda Cares Fortune Cookie Tour Truck can help out.

Your first step in making that caring connection? Just swing by Santa Monica Pier on Tuesday, Aug. 3 and Wednesday, Aug. 4 for a treat that is sweet in two ways.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The first way the complimentary chocolate-covered fortune cookies are sweet? Well, they are chocolate, and they are fortune cookies, so you know that the confections are going to deliver on the yummy taste front.

And the second way these give-back goodies brim with sheer sweet-a-tude?

Each cookie has a suggested donation of $1, which will be donated to local Children Miracle Network Hospitals and Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Of course, you're welcome to give more, if you'd like.

This on-the-roll charity effort is helmed by the Panda Cares Foundation, which supports the philanthropic, community-growing goals of Panda Express.

The foundation has raised over $247 million for local communities since 1999. "The organization is committed to serving the communities in which it operates by providing funding and volunteer services to support the health and education needs of underserved youth," shares the organization.

And adding to the sweetness of the Santa Monica stop-by?

There are a quartet of chocolate-covered fortune cookies being delectably distributed by the truck, all created for this give-back happening.

The truck will be near the ocean-close landmark from 3 to 8 p.m. on both days.