Share your lovey-dovey-est Santa Monica Pier stories during a ‘Month of Love'

What to Know Santa Monica Pier is open all year long and is free to visit

The landmark is asking fans to share stories of happy dates and romantic moments enjoyed at the pier

The warm recollections will be posted on the pier's social media pages and website (no names given) in honor of Valentine's Month

Do you recall the first time you and your sweetheart ate corndogs at Santa Monica Pier, and while you didn't share a single corndog, you did both dip your dogs into the same tangy swirl of mustard?

How about the time you won a stuffed dinosaur for your date, and it sat between you on all of the rides, a silent but sweet witness to your burgeoning love affair?

And what about the time you and your new honey both opted for a bench on the Santa Monica Pier Carousel, all so some quality handholding could commence?

The world-famous pier is many things to many people, but to so many of its lifelong fans, it is an A+ core memory-maker, the kind of place where first dates, and 1000th dates, both take fun flight.

Literally, on some Pacific Park rides, but inside our hearts, too. If this happened to you and your hon-bun, and you want to tell your tender tale, you can submit it at the pier's site.

The pier has put out the call for stories that celebrate a "Month of Love," specifically those romantic recollections of time spent at the scenic ocean-adjacent icon.

No names will be used when the Santa Monica Pier team shares your story on social media; rather, it is simply a way to connect the delightful dots, of how so many people have deepened their love stories at the pier, during the season of Valentine's.

Ah yes: The "Month of Love" is February, of course, which is when the stories will be shared.

And February 2024 just happens to be 29 days, giving us an extra day to revel in the romance of one of our region's romance-iest locations.

There are a few steps to submitting, so read all before you move ahead. And even if you don't have an uplifting anecdote to send the pier's way, you can still follow along all February, taking in some of the cute meet-cutes and funnel-cakey kisses shared by other pier-loving people.