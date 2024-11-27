Smorgasburg LA's ‘Holiday Market' to get foodily festive over four Sundays

What to Know The Smorgasburg LA Holiday Market

ROW DTLA

Dec. 1, 8, 15, and 22

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free entry; two hours free parking

Transforming the Sunday Scaries into the Sunday Merries isn't always an easy errand, but when a tried-and-true Sunday event merrily embraces the season, the transformation process becomes more doable.

And the Sunday Merries will be out in full, fa-la-la force at ROW DTLA when Smorgasburg LA's Holiday Market makes its debut.

The market will be open for four Sundays — Dec. 1, 8, 15, and 22 — and, as always, admission to Smorgasburg LA is free.

Joining Smorgasburg LA's popular line-up of food vendors will be a host of guest vendors, with "holiday specials" in plentiful form.

A shopping market will inspire people to get gifty, while a photo booth will add to the market's upbeat aura.

Perhaps the picture you take will even make it to the front of your holiday cards? You better wear your Santa hat if you want to look extremely seasonal for your snapshot.

And the "world's 'biggest' condiment bar" will also make a creamy, spicy, kicky cameo, if toppings are your thing. (And fun toppings are all of our things, we'll reasonably surmise.)

It's a way to wind down the holiday weekends in festive fashion, with a bit o' browsing, a bit of beverage-ing, and some bites laden with all sorts of interesting condiments.

That most definitely sounds like something that can inspire the Sunday Merries. So send those not-so-tough Sunday Scaries on their way in the sleigh you arrived in, and savor a special Smorgasburg LA day starting Dec. 1.