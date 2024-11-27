Food & Drink

Smorgasburg LA's ‘Holiday Market' to get foodily festive over four Sundays

Wowza: The "world's 'biggest' condiment bar" will be part of the seasonal snacky fun.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Yulia Reznikov/Smorgasburg LA

What to Know

  • The Smorgasburg LA Holiday Market
  • ROW DTLA
  • Dec. 1, 8, 15, and 22
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Free entry; two hours free parking

Transforming the Sunday Scaries into the Sunday Merries isn't always an easy errand, but when a tried-and-true Sunday event merrily embraces the season, the transformation process becomes more doable.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

And the Sunday Merries will be out in full, fa-la-la force at ROW DTLA when Smorgasburg LA's Holiday Market makes its debut.

The market will be open for four Sundays — Dec. 1, 8, 15, and 22 — and, as always, admission to Smorgasburg LA is free.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Joining Smorgasburg LA's popular line-up of food vendors will be a host of guest vendors, with "holiday specials" in plentiful form.

A shopping market will inspire people to get gifty, while a photo booth will add to the market's upbeat aura.

Perhaps the picture you take will even make it to the front of your holiday cards? You better wear your Santa hat if you want to look extremely seasonal for your snapshot.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Pasadena 2 hours ago

The Gamble House is where our woodsy holiday dreams come true

Knott’s Berry Farm 20 hours ago

Festive funnel cakes are on the Knott's Merry Farm food line-up, oh yum

And the "world's 'biggest' condiment bar" will also make a creamy, spicy, kicky cameo, if toppings are your thing. (And fun toppings are all of our things, we'll reasonably surmise.)

It's a way to wind down the holiday weekends in festive fashion, with a bit o' browsing, a bit of beverage-ing, and some bites laden with all sorts of interesting condiments.

That most definitely sounds like something that can inspire the Sunday Merries. So send those not-so-tough Sunday Scaries on their way in the sleigh you arrived in, and savor a special Smorgasburg LA day starting Dec. 1.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us