Tasty times in '25: Smorgasburg LA returns with over a dozen new vendors

What to Know Smorgasburg LA

The outdoor food market returns after a brief holiday hiatus on Jan. 12, 2025

ROW DTLA

Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free entry

Free parking for the first two hours

If the holidays are indeed the most nostalgic stretch of the calendar, then you can confidently claim that our celebratory cuisine probably leans to foods we enjoyed in our yesteryears.

Nothing wrong with nummy nostalgia; we want to revisit the same memory-laden snacks each December.

But January, with its bright and big and bold (if cold) outlook, is a very "in with the new" time. Smorgasburg LA, the outdoor food market that appetizingly unfurls at ROW DTLA on most Sundays, embraces this attitude each January by welcoming several new vendors to the foodie fold.

Oh, but trust: So many tried, true, and tasty vendors are still serving up their best bites at the stroll-and-sup scene, which charges no admission.

As for the new class of Smorgies? Jan. 12 is the date to meet the debuting vendors (meet, and eat their goodies) at Smorgasburg LA's Grand Reopening.

Sad Girl Creamery is a frosty favorite from Ice Cream Alley, Smorgasburg LA's summertime ice cream pop-up. Now the yummy outfit behind Strawberry Tres Leches Shortcake Ice Cream Taco will be an every-Sunday sight at Smorgasburg LA, with Mexican Hot Chocolate S'mores and other confections on the menu.

Hej Hej, the Swedish hot dog gem from San Francisco, will enjoy a January residency at Smorgasburg LA. Swing by over the next few Sundays and purchase a sausage that is complemented by shrimp salad and mashed potatoes, as well as other tasties.

Menchita's Grill, Breakfast Dreams, and Full Send BBQ are also joining the delicious line-up; there are more delectable vendors to cheer, so check them out, and peruse some of their best-known vittles, here.

Shopping and DJ tunes add to the convivial air of Smorgasburg LA. Just be sure to leave your pup at home — dogs are not permitted — and bring a palate that is January-ready.

As in, new year, new tastes, new vendors, new adventures. And speaking of "new adventures," count on a colorful calendar of special events to grace the grub-centered market over the coming months, with Halloween, holiday, and shopping fun ahead.