What to Know 626 Night Market at Santa Anita Park

A Spam Vendor Cook-Off is scheduled for Sept. 8 and 9; a Spam Brand Passport is $20 (try dishes from eight eateries); Hormel Foods is a co-presenter of the event, alongside 626 Night Market

$5 market entry (in advance), $6 at gate

Stopping by an outdoor booth to steep one's self in the aromatic aroma while simultaneously determining if you're going to order what's on the grill right then and there or do one more lap, only to immediately circle back to the flavorful and fragrant spot?

That's one of the piquant pleasures of 626 Night Market, the warm-weather foodie favorite that pops up in a few places around the region, including Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

You never know what delicious offerings the next eatery might hold, but if you call upon the popular outdoor experience on Sept. 8 and 9, you can count on a singular foodstuff serving as the spotlight-deserving star.

It's Spam, that canned meat legend, a savory icon of the shelf-stable set.

To celebrate Spam's time-honored tastiness, and the fact that it works so well in so many dishes from around the globe, 626 Night Market is paying respectful homage with two nights of Spam-tastic treats.

Get a Spam Passport for $20 — note that this is a separate fee from your market admission — and begin your Spam-centered snacking. Several vendors, including Zindrew Wonton Shop, Mr. Teddy Baker, and Little Ding's.

Some of the Spam-tastic tidbits include a Spicy Mayo Spam Poke Handroll, a Spicy Ramen Burrito with Spam, and a Spam Katsu Sandwich.

There are eight Spam goodies in all for passport holders to sup upon. And casting your People Choice Vote? You can do that, too, if a particular dish has captured your Spamcy (which is like capturing your fancy, only for Spam).

Finding other delectable offerings around the market, from cheesesteaks to cupcakes? That's happening, too, if you'd like to weave other fabulous foodstuffs through your Spam-themed rhapsody.

This is the final 626 Night Market in Arcadia, at least for this season, but don't be too blue: There are a couple of mini-markets coming to Santa Monica later in September.