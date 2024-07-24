SoCal's spideriest spot will soon spin spectacular webs

What to Know Spider Pavilion at the Natural History Museum

Sept. 15-Nov. 24, 2024

$10; museum admission is required, too

What's your first reaction upon walking through a spider web, something that is happening to many Southern Californians as July heads into August?

We don't even have to add "accidentally" to that sentence; no human means to disrupt an arachnid's careful craftmanship on purpose.

Still, we don't spot these silky wonders before we're smack in the middle of them, a goosebumps-summoning moment that finds us pulling at any unseen threads clinging to our heads.

Natural History Museum

No webs shall be walked into at Spider Pavilion, however; the spider-championing staff members ensures there is a clear path through the educational open-air attraction, all to give curious people the chance to observe a caboodle of awesome orb weavers at work.

A "caboodle" means dozens upon dozens in this case; truly, every which way you turn at the pavilion, including up, there are spiders... so many sensational, leg-rocking, web-tastic spiders.

The popular pavilion returns to the Natural History Museum, or rather right outside the Natural History Museum, in mid-September.

Tickets are on sale now, and you'll want to keep in mind that you'll need to purchase both the $10 entry to Spider Pavilion and general museum admission, too.

While orb weavers are some of the large-and-in-charge celebrities of the seasonal event, some of the multi-legged main characters of Spider Pavilion can be even larger: Tarantulas are always part of the fascinating attraction, as are jumping spiders and wolf spiders.

