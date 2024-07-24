Nature

SoCal's spideriest spot will soon spin spectacular webs

Yes, we said "spideriest": The Natural History Museum's popular Spider Pavilion is back in mid-September.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Natural History Museum

What to Know

  • Spider Pavilion at the Natural History Museum
  • Sept. 15-Nov. 24, 2024
  • $10; museum admission is required, too

What's your first reaction upon walking through a spider web, something that is happening to many Southern Californians as July heads into August?

We don't even have to add "accidentally" to that sentence; no human means to disrupt an arachnid's careful craftmanship on purpose.

Still, we don't spot these silky wonders before we're smack in the middle of them, a goosebumps-summoning moment that finds us pulling at any unseen threads clinging to our heads.

Natural History Museum

No webs shall be walked into at Spider Pavilion, however; the spider-championing staff members ensures there is a clear path through the educational open-air attraction, all to give curious people the chance to observe a caboodle of awesome orb weavers at work.

A "caboodle" means dozens upon dozens in this case; truly, every which way you turn at the pavilion, including up, there are spiders... so many sensational, leg-rocking, web-tastic spiders.

The popular pavilion returns to the Natural History Museum, or rather right outside the Natural History Museum, in mid-September.

Tickets are on sale now, and you'll want to keep in mind that you'll need to purchase both the $10 entry to Spider Pavilion and general museum admission, too.

While orb weavers are some of the large-and-in-charge celebrities of the seasonal event, some of the multi-legged main characters of Spider Pavilion can be even larger: Tarantulas are always part of the fascinating attraction, as are jumping spiders and wolf spiders.

If you're more about colorful wings than intricate webs, look to Butterfly Pavilion, which flutters at the museum through Aug. 25.

