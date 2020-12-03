Sprinkles Can Ship Super-Festive Holiday Baking Kits

What to Know Dec. 7 pre-order deadline (for arrival by Dec. 24)

$55 for the Holiday Baking Kit; "The Sprinkles Baking Book" is an additional $25

Ships nationally (shipping is included in the $55 kit price)

We haven't yet reached the point in December where we want sprinkles, all the sprinkles, sprinkles on top of everything we eat, look at, touch, and ponder.

That's coming, of course, because the further we travel through the confection-merry month, the more we seek out the delicious and dainty delights of the season.

And few delights are daintier than a single sprinkle. Now imagine absolutely showering a cupcake with oodles of the chewy tidbits, and then eating the newly besprinkled cupcake right then and there.

Sprinkles Cupcakes, which possibly might be the sprinkliest outfit on Earth, gets our December-based, sprinkles-centered proclivities.

And to help us savor ultimate sprinkles-a-tude, the started-in-Southern-California cupcakery has created the Holiday Baking Kit.

As sweet as that first bite of moist cake? It ships nationally, if you're looking to treat an outside-of-SoCal relative to one of our region's most famous treats.

It's $55, and it boasts "... the signature Sprinkles red velvet cupcake mix, 12 baking cups, decadent cream cheese frosting, and festive holiday toppings and sprinkles."

Is there a keepsake frosting spatula, too? We wouldn't tease: There is. Look also for candy toppers of the most festive variety.

And if you'd like to go for a recipe-packed add-on, add on another $25 and prepare to receive a copy of "The Sprinkles Baking Book," a New York Times bestseller.

Just be sure to put your order in by Dec. 7, if you'd like your kit to arrive on or before Dec. 24.

We're now in the bakingest stretch of the year, a time that coincides with our sprinkles-sweet hankerings, and both can arrive on our doorstep thanks to the hue-happy, taste-big Holiday Baking Kit from Sprinkles Cupcakes.

And is there anything more Christmassy than red velvet? We'll wait. (Or maybe we won't, for red velvet is a true blue, er, red holiday hallmark.