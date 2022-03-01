Sprinkles Cupcakes to Honor Female Chefs

What to Know Three fundraising cupcakes, created by four female chefs, will be on the company's menu, and in their Cupcake ATMs, on select dates in March, June, and September 2022

Sprinkles launched the Female Chef Series, the company's first-ever such series, on March 1, in honor of Women's History Month

A Dark Chocolate Passion Fruit Cupcake, from Top Chef Winner Brooke Williamson, is the special March offering, benefitting Step Up

Cupcakes can contain multitudes, or rather they're amazing, crumb-tastic, cream-luscious, icing-topped canvases that easily, and tastily, display a chef's creativity, wit, and skill, in one delicious and memorable mouthful.

That "easily" isn't meant to imply that putting a fresh spin on a classic confection comes simply, but rather that a cupcake fan can instantly fall for a frosting-topped treat, one that had plenty of work, can-do, and passion put into it.

Honoring those pastry-perfect pros is a nice thing, in short, as is getting to enjoy the good goodies (that are doing good) that they've created. And Sprinkles, the started-in-SoCal cupcakery, is doing just that, over three mmm-filled months, all to put a spotlight on some of the superstars of modern cuisine.

It's the Sprinkles Female Chef Series, and it officially launched on March 1, the first day of Women's History Month.

Four chefs will be honored, with Top Chef Winner Brooke Williamson up first in March. Chef Williamson's Dark Chocolate Passion Fruit Cupcake, which will raise money for Step Up, will be available at all Sprinkles Cupcake locations, from March 1 through 13.

The cupcake, which "... features a passion fruit curd piped into the center of a rich chocolate cake with dark chocolate frosting," is priced at $6.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"As someone who started out in the pastry world, it's an honor to collaborate with a brand like Sprinkles, who has always been committed to giving back and making an impact, not to mention all while making delicious treats," shares Williamson.

"It's been exciting to partner with them for International Women’s Day and celebrate the incredible women in our industry, while inspiring young girls to achieve their dream — cause that is near-and-dear to my heart — through the organization StepUp."

For barbecue buffs, the choice of the June spotlight chefs will provide a tangy thrill: The Savory Scone, from Austinites LeAnn Mueller and Alison Clem of la Barbecue, will be the Female Chef Series star.

"We’re excited to celebrate Pride Month with the launch of our Sprinkles savory scone and appreciate the opportunity to support the LGBTQIA+ community through this collaboration that benefits Allgo, a nonprofit that nurtures and celebrates queer people of color," said Mueller and Clem.

"It is also an honor to be able to share a bit of our unique Texas flare with Sprinkles fans everywhere."

And in September? Look for a pecan-yummy Glorias cupcake from Top Chef contestant Claudette Zepeda.

"As a former pastry chef, this is a full-circle moment for me in my professional career. I'm honored to be part of this series, representing my country alongside Sprinkles, a company that shook our industry and shows what can be done with a dream and perseverance," shared Zepeda.

"The fiercest fuel in my drive is to honor the generational power the women before us gifted us with. I hope to empower the next generation of Latinas, a cause that Hispanic Heritage Foundation takes on every day."

Sprinkles will reveal the specific June and September dates when The Savory Scone and Glorias cupcakes will be available in the months to come.