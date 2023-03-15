St. Patrick's Day Dining Is All About Hearty Eats, From Patty Melts to Corned Beef Plates

What to Know St. Patrick's Day is on Friday, March 17

There are a few Southern Californian spots to find traditional and whimsical holiday eats

Chapman Crafted Beer in Old Towne Orange is hosting a Patty Melt Pop-up featuring The Habit Burger Grill's sandwiches from 6 to 9 p.m.

If rainstorm after rainstorm (after rainstorm after rainstorm after... you get us) has you craving tum-filling, rib-stickable, ultra-succulent fare, the sort of foodstuffs that address the most hearty of hankerings, you're in luck.

Because St. Patrick's Day 2023 will be a celebratory exclamation point at the conclusion of a wet week in Southern California, and the holiday? It is known for its square meals, meat-and-potato-type dishes, and stacked-high sandwiches.

The timing of the lucky occasion couldn't be luckier, for many of us are in the mood for a mondo sammie of patty-meltable proportions.

And what luck: A Patty Melt Pop-up is on the St. Patrick's Day schedule at Chapman Crafted Beer in Old Towne Orange.

The Habit Burger Grill's popular patty melt is in the spotlight, as is the brewhouse's own Patty Melt Pilsner. And the price for both? It's ten dollars (you bet, this is a "while supplies last" kind of thing). Adding another note of holiday cheer: tempura green beans are the snacky side.

But there are other places piling the St. Pat's-style snacks and savories high.

Magee's Kitchen at the Original Farmers Market will have generous servings of corned beef, cabbage, and new potatoes on March 17 — just follow the revelers to the stand's location near the landmark's East Patio — while both NORMS Restaurants and Shakers Restaurant will put their own succulent spins on the traditional offering.

The Proper Restaurant & Bar in La Cañada Flintridge is also going the corned beef route, a one-day-only event, and booking your spot? You'll want to, because once the corned beef is gone, it is gone.

The Blind Pig in Rancho Santa Margarita and Yorba Linda will also have the savory special, along and the two Irish brews on draft? Look for happy hour prices all night long.

Mix Restaurant at the Hilton in Anaheim will also devote the evening to St. Patrick's-inspired dining, with a hearty corned beef dinner.

And a Corned Beef and Cabbage Corn Dog? That's raising money for No Kid Hungry at your local Dog Haus, all March long. And you bet: There are four other ways to enjoy the festive frank.