OC Zoo goes galactic for its annual ‘Star Wars Day'

What to Know Star Wars Day at the Orange County Zoo at Irvine Regional Park in Orange

$2 zoo admission (kids 2 and under are admitted free); parking is additional

Saturday, June 29; Games, special treats for the animals, and more

We're not sure what a mountain lion might think of Mars or if ocelots ever ponder asteroids, but here is a true statement: They're all earthlings, like us, and surrounded by space.

It's a notion that makes a space-tastic celebration created for kids and families rather sweet, especially when you consider that the pop culture launchpad for such an event happens to also have its share of curious critters.

"Star Wars" is what we are, of course, referring to, the far, faraway phenomenon that gets its own yearly party at the Orange County Zoo.

Nope, you won't see Krayt Dragons, Ewoks, or Tauntauns at the Irvine Regional Park destination, but you will admire a host of beautiful earthbound beasties, including great horned owls and beavers.

Many of the residents will be enjoying snacky-snacks, though if they're the kind of chicken nuggies that Grogu fancies, according to his online fandom, we're not sure; surely, each bite will be tailored to the animal enjoying it.

Kids are invited to wear "Star Wars" costumes, if they like, and take part in games, crafts, and other activities. The zoo says that the "first 100 children in a Star Wars costume will receive a special gift AND a free train ride ticket to Irvine Park Railroad!"

Photo opportunities will also festoon the June 29 event.

Are you feeling the furry Force at the idea of spending June's last Saturday among the pretty cosmic critters of the OC Zoo? Discover more about one of the galaxy's most glad-making gatherings.