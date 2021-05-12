Street Food Cinema Is Roaring Back to Our Local Parks

What to Know The outdoor movie series will include a drive-in favorite and in-person, socially distanced events

Various locations, including Verdugo Park in Glendale and King Gillette Ranch in Malibu

Artisanal street eats and live music will also return

Coming across Jurassic-style high jinks in a beautiful, tree-dotted setting?

You might want to have your running shoes ready, and not wear anything too shiny or reflective, lest you catch a raptor's eye.

But for plenty of people who adore prehistoric adventure, the kind that plays out so thrillingly on the big screen, a visit to King Gillette Ranch in Malibu on May 15 will be all about relaxing (not running) and savoring some scaly-clawed cinema.

For "Jurassic Park" is stomping onto the drive-in scene, a sizable sign the one of Southern California's major outdoor movie series is back and ready to entertain in airy and spacious settings.

That series? It would be Street Food Cinema, the taco-it-up, enjoy-some-tunes, take-in-a-movie happening that has become a summertime staple over the last decade.

Well, yes, 2020 did change that up that pattern, for a time, but the summer of 2021 is looking brighter for safely observed outdoor pursuits, including the enjoying of classic blockbuster and fan-fave films.

Note that “Jurassic Park” will be a drive-in treat, while movies still to come will be in-person affairs (just check the schedule).

At those nights, attendees will be well-spaced before the screen and event organizers will be observing a number of safety protocols, including contactless check-in.

A chance to savor sublime street fare, long a sup-tastic centerpiece to the series, is back, too, as is live music.

As for the films and locations on the 2021 line-up?

"Jurassic Park" starts its all off with a T. Rex-sized roar on May 15, as mentioned, while "Black Panther," "Dirty Dancing," and other favorite flicks will roll out as June deepens.

You can buy a ticket for pod, if you wish: The price for a two-person pod is $46, while a single adult ticket is $23.

Find the full slate of films here, plus prices and details, then stay tuned for more announcements about music acts, food trucks, and what this SoCal cinematic gem has in store for later in the summer.