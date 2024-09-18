Eerie films and ‘adult trick-or-treating' to haunt this spooky setting

What to Know "Boo-ze, Bites & Frights"

Presented by Street Food Cinema & Paramount

Heritage Square Museum

Oct. 11, 12, 18, and 19; different double features will shimmer at each event; guests may also enjoy Victorian home tours, "adult trick-or-treating," and other diversions

$49.08 (plus fees); $31.07 parking

21+ only

October in Southern California falls somewhere between toasty and periodically cool — the mash-up of those two words is "coasty," which does fit — which means outdoor evening events are still possible.

But if you want your starlit autumn adventure to have a dose of old-school spook-a-tude, you'll want to turn toward some of our region's most historical and atmospheric attractions.

Heritage Square Museum is way up there in both the "historical" and "atmospheric" columns, and an October evening spent at the Arroyo Parkway-close destination is indeed quite "coasty," with cool and toasty overtones.

So throw on a light sweater and book your ticket to "Boo-ze, Bites & Frights," a short, spunky, and spooky outdoor movie series presented by Street Food Cinema and Paramount.

Happening over four October evenings, the series will include double features of classic and newer fright films as well as other diversions, including "adult trick-or-treating" and photo backdrops of a fetching and frightful nature.

Food trucks will be there, too, and a bar as well.

And adding to the cinematic state of affairs? Guests will have the charming and/or chilling chance to tour some of Heritage Square's Victorian homes.

These spirited structures seem quite ghost-laden from the outside, but inside on an October night? Keep your paranormal peepers peeled for anything unusual or ethereal.

"Paranormal Activity," "The Ring," "From Dusk Till Dawn," "The Faculty," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "Freddy vs. Jason," "X," and "Pearl" are on the schedule; just peruse this site to see which double feature is popping up on the night you'd like to attend.

But whatever night you choose, note that this special and ensorcelled happening will only materialize Oct. 11, 12, 18, and 19; tickets are available now for the 21+ event.