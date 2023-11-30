Sun, cinema, and ‘snow': Find the holiday spirit on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour

What to Know The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood in Burbank

A limited-time tour festooned with holiday sights sparkles from Dec. 22, 2023 through Jan. 1, 2024

$70 and up; reservations strongly recommended

It's always Christmas on the silver screen, or at least within those cinematic stories that are synonymous with Santa Claus, snowfall, and silent nights.

We can return to our favorite wintry television shows and movies, again and again, even as we make the quirky connection that we're looking at a Burbank backlot filled with snow, er, "snow," and not some icicle-strewn New England township.

Warner Bros. Studio is home to the brrr-filled backlot we're winking at, of course, and of course cinephiles know that the oft-balmy Burbank has stood in for plenty of parka-packed places.

To honor that legacy, and to give film fans a chance to connect with some seasonal cinema and small-screen fun, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood will whisk winter-seeking guests off to an adventure inspired by the holidays, starting on Dec. 22 and wrapping on Jan. 1.

It's a limited-time happening, so reserve your tour ticket soon if you'd like to join the holly-jolly Hollywood-themed jaunt.

Stops include Stars Hollow from "The Gilmore Girls," where a wholesome snowmen contest will be on never-melting view, and Stage 48, the tour-concluding spot that features famous costumes, including Papa Elf from "Elf" and the Jack Frost snowman from the film of the same name.

The tour will offer several "holiday photo opportunities," promises the tour department, so feel free to wear that tinselly top or colorful gnome sweater, if you're looking to get into the snapshot-appropriate spirit.

Along the way, you'll learn about the venerable studio's history, some of its best-known shows and movies, and where the stories we adore took place.

Including those tales we were sure, upon first viewing, were filmed in a destination that really does experience intense winter weather and not the soft, light-sweatered sunshine of Burbank.