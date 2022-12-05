Surf and Ski in a Day and You May Score a Figueroa Mountain Hoodie

What to Know Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company is spotlighting the "California Twofer"; fans who surf and ski on the same day and share photos can snag a free hoodie

Look for a daily snow and surf report, as well as where the closest Figueroa Mountain taproom is to raise a glass to your "monster achievement"

Mt. Baldy and Bolsa Chica State Beach are the first stars of the report, which launched on Dec. 5, 2022

Southern California is about as adage-y as most places get, with people relaying commonly shared wisdom on topics of traffic, June Gloom, sports, where to find a perfect glazed doughnut, favorite taquerias, traffic, local politics, traffic, where to rent, and, of course, traffic.

But one adage most people have heard, even if they haven't tried it, is this: An Angeleno can surf in the morning and ski or hop on their snowboard in the afternoon, all in one day.

As far as adages go, it is not incorrect: We live near so many beautiful beaches, and snow-capped (or at least snow-dusted) mountains are but a short spin away from some of the most celebrated surf on the planet.

"Short spin" here means a couple of hours, give or take, of course. (See: "traffic" above.)

Figueroa Mountain Brewing, the regional craft beer company that has taprooms in Buellton, Westlake Village, and beyond, is shining a SoCal-style light on this bit of whimsical wisdom by unveiling a Surf/Snow Report.

If you sign up for the just-debuted report, you'll receive an email each Friday linking to a report that provides "the shortest route to make this impressive feat possible (along with the nearest Figueroa Mountain location to celebrate at afterwards)."

The California Twofer Challenge has a reward for those who complete it: If you take a snapshot of yourself at the ocean's edge and frolicking among the snowflakes on the same day, and share it on Instagram or through the brewing company's site, you'll score a complimentary Figueroa Mountain hoodie.

The challenge concludes on May 1, 2023, so you have some time to finally complete what might be one of the SoCal-iest of goals: surfing and skiing, or at least visiting the ocean and a snowy spot, in a single day.

The first Surf/Snow Report, which went live on Dec. 5? It's spotlighting Mt. Baldy and Bolsa Chica State Beach, two primo places for outdoor play.

"As lifelong Californians, we've heard so many times that the ability to enjoy the snow and the sand in the same day is one of the many things that makes this state so great," said Dan Shapiro, Marketing Director at Fig Mountain.

"The shame is that it seems so few have actually experienced it. Which is why we wanted

to give our guests both the encouragement and the tools to go out and do it."

For further details on the California Twofer Challenge, schuss/ski by this page faster than it takes a wave to crest and/or a flake to fall.