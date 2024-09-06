Plucky pups will surf to help ‘orphan pets' and critters in need

What to Know 19th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon presented by Blue Buffalo

Sunday, Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Del Mar Dog Beach

Free to watch

The event, which includes beach activities, vendors, a Canine Costume Contest, and more, raises money for the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe

Your dog is surely both sweet and sassy — we'll just guess that your furry friend demands a second treat when the first has been fully chomped — but would you describe them as particularly salty?

There's a fine line between sassy and salty, but a few dozen dogs, around 50 in all, will roam the saltier side as they compete in the world-famous Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon.

Beach babies ride the boards at Del Mar Dog Beach. (photo: Helen Woodward Animal Center)

The annual fundraiser, which supports the programs of the Helen Woodward Animal Center, will take to the waves of Del Mar Dog Beach on Sunday, Sept. 8; technique and time on the board are some of the areas that judges will keep an eye out for.

This is the 19th outing of Surf Dog, and many competitors have already been putting in the practice hours at special sessions led by the center, which assists "orphan pets" in myriad moving ways.

The beachy bash isn't all about salty surfing dogs, however; there is plenty to see on the sand, including a Canine Costume Contest.

The theme is "Classic Americana" if you're thinking of dressing your dog for the upbeat occasion.

And you definitely can dress your bestie, even if your pooch isn't competing in the surfing showdown; the costume competition is open to all animal attendees.

Indeed, your woofer can stop by the festivity, even if they won't be participating in the main event.

Pups ride the boards with people nearby; catch the adorable action Sept. 8. (photo: Helen Woodward Animal Center)

Live music, pet-centric vendors, and other convivial canine-oriented touches enhance the good feelings of the long-running event.

An event that is free to watch, but you can donate via the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon site, whether you're attending or simply cheering for these salty sweeties from afar.

"The Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon is definitely a crowd-pleaser every year," said Center Special Events Manager Eva Lagudi-Devereux.

"Anyone who loves a dog knows that they have talents and abilities beyond explanation. This event just proves it!"

Thinking of entering your pup to surf? There's info on the site and, as of Sept. 6, slots remain open.

All of the information, from spectating to surfing, is available on the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon site.

Pictured at top: A good dog participates in an early practice session at Del Mar Dog Beach during the summer of 2024.