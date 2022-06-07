Sweet: Aquarium Babies and World Ocean Day

World Ocean Day is June 8

The Aquarium of the Pacific will have a number of free online programs and peeks in honor of the conservation-focused occasion

The new in-person exhibition "Babies!" is now on view at the Long Beach institution

The ocean, we may say with total confidence, is a deep place.

And we do mean "deep" in every sense: There's a lot going on with the Big Water, all the time, but the ocean's on-land ambassadors can help us make sense of the most topical issues.

Look to the Aquarium of the Pacific, an institution that has served as a vital voice for the complex expanse to its immediate west for nearly a quarter-century.

That voice sounds clearly all throughout the year, and especially on June 8, which is World Ocean Day.

As is timely tradition, the aquarium will offer a number of free classes in honor of the planet-wide event.

You can tune in via TikTok, starting at 3 p.m. on June 8, for a look at the destination's rescued sea otters, and what the aquarium is doing in the realm of "Saving Species."

There are also a pair of Aquarium Online Academy Classes earlier in the day, with "Protecting Ocean Species" starting at 9 a.m. and a kelp forest-focused "Draw With Me" event at 10 o'clock.

Pondering the future of the ocean is also a fine time to consider those critters that call the water and water's edge home.

It's easy to do that at the aquarium, especially when you swing by the institution's newest in-person exhibition "Babies!," which puts the focus on the newer, smaller, and super-sweet residents of the Aquarium of the Pacific.

It just opened in late May, and will remain on adorable view through April 2023.

Robin Riggs