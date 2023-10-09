Taco/Social opens in Eagle Rock with a delicious giveaway (yep, a free taco)

What to Know Taco/Social will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 10; a free taco for Instagram followers is part of the fun, as are samples and other convivialities

1627 Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock

Enjoy a complimentary "freeform" taco when you follow the eatery on Instagram from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 10

A Tuesday without a taco is a rare and undesirable occurrence for lovers of beautifully soft tortillas, the most piquant of onions, sauces that sing, and fillings that are truly filling, from carne asada to fried potatoes.

This is why so many of us spend the second weekday at a favorite restaurant, the sort of place that specializes in the dish we're devoted to, on Tuesdays and every other day of the week.

So call it especially auspicious that a new spot featuring the flavorful icon is holding its grand opening on a Tuesday, complete with, oh joy, a free taco for anyone who stops by.

Taco/Social, new to Eagle Rock, will debut on Oct. 10 with an assortment of "inventive freeform tacos." Visit the Colorado Boulevard eatery from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the restaurant's grand opening, follow the venue on Instagram, and enjoy a free taco there or take your complimentary goodie to go.

"Inspired by flavors from around the world, Taco/Social offers an unconventional take on LA's favorite food—with inventive tacos such as Banh Mi, Tikka Masala, Greek Life and Nola Po Boy," shares the team behind the eatery.

A "tequila-forward bar" is part of the scene, which will feature "daily social hours" from 3 to 6 o'clock.

Collaborators from some of the San Gabriel Valley's best-known eateries, from Dog Haus to Gus's BBQ, are behind the new venture.

"We're one part taco and one part social," said Chris Bicos, co-founder of Gus's BBQ and Taco/Social.

"You can come for the food and grab some drinks or come for a drink and grab some delicious, memorable tacos."

Nachos, a cake inspired by milk & cookies, and Ranch Water are some of the other choices on the menu; check it out now.