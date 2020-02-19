Take a Dip in Glen Ivy’s 2020 Workshop Line-up

What to Know Temescal Valley

Wellness Workshop series

Stress, meditation, skin care, and more are on the schedule

We haven't seen an excess of muddy puddles around Southern California this year, due to a drier winter.

But there is a spot where there is often mud, and a lot of it, heaps of it, really. People don't splash in it, though, or even walk around it: They lather it onto their skin, and spend some time letting it dry while they bask outdoors.

We're talking about the famous Club Mud at Glen Ivy Hot Springs, the venerable Temescal Valley hot spot for warm waters, muddy bliss, and a host of treatments, from massages to facials.

An interest in self-care is on the rise in 2020, as a cursory glance at any magazine rack or news site reveals.

In that spirit, Glen Ivy has introduced a series of workshops which give guests the information and tools to take some of the relaxation and quiet they find at the pool-filled destination into their daily lives.

The series of two-day Glen Ivy Wellness Workshops will pop up throughout the calendar, into October 2020, giving guests the chance to dig deeper into meditation, plant-based eating, and dealing with stress.

Have you and your crew been considering an afternoon at Club Mud, but also been craving an experience that goes beyond your Glen Ivy visit?

One of our region's most historic spring-sweet spots is offering a host of ways to make a day out among the pools and tubs more informative, for those looking to level up in the realm of self-care in 2020.

For prices, instructors, and more on the workshops, Club Mud, and Glen Ivy's treatments, click.