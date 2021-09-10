Take a ‘Night Dive' at the Aquarium of the Pacific

What to Know Friday, Sept. 17 from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

$24.95 general admission, $19.95 members

18+

The notion of taking an actual dive at night, in the ocean, may instantly summon several spectacular visuals.

You might picture the moonlight glinting upon the waves during your night dive, or the rare and spectacular appearance of a bioluminescent surf, or even encounters with critters like the Pacific footballfish, an animal that lives at extreme depths but definitely comes to mind when we think of the ocean after dark.

But there's another sort of Night Dive that occasionally happens in Long Beach, and you don't need a tank, headlamp, or a special wetsuit to attend.

Rather, you should be 18, or older, and you'll need to purchase an advance ticket to the Aquarium of the Pacific's every-so-often adults-only event.

It's a happening that's coming ashore at the august aquatic institution on Friday, Sept. 17, truly making it one of the final festive evenings of the summer.

On the make-a-splash schedule?

There shall be a line-up of great DJs, as well as live music full of "synthy vibes, breakbeats, and chorus-driven guitars" from Chapis, and the making of art, before your eyes, by multimedia artist Samantha Tagaloa.

The artist will be creating "... alongside a display of her pieces and weavings inspired by the ocean and her Pacific Islander heritage." Be sure to head to the Great Hall to admire the work as it comes together over the course of the evening.

Outside? Oh, for sure and without doubt: There shall be a few tempting food trucks, giving you the chance to nosh just steps from where the boats of Rainbow Harbor so picturesquely dock.

Cocktails and sips, too, are part of the nature-meets-culture evening.

As for the fin-rocking, gill-glorious, claw-snapping residents of the celebrated aquarium? They'll be present, of course, though you'll want to stroll through the destination's beautiful galleries to check out all of the glowing tanks teeming with way-cool beasties o' the deep.

After this summer-ender of a soirée winds down, there are two more Night Dives to go in 2021: A Fright Dive on Oct. 29 and a New Year's Eve edition.

Be sure to read up on the aquarium's safety protocols now, Night Divers, before you purchase your ticket.