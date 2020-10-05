Take a ‘Peek-a-Boo Stroll Thru' This Enchanted Theater

What to Know Opens Oct. 10, Tuesdays-Fridays 4 to 9 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays noon-10 p.m.

$60 per appointment slot (up to six people from a household or pod may join the experience)

Social distancing and face coverings are required; check out the safety policies on the site.

Letting a puppet do the important things she needs to do?

Any marionette maven knows it is wise to give a fun and fanciful figure plenty of room as she goes about the business of bringing joy, entertainment, and smiles to the public.

In that spirit, and to give families a safe and socially distanced outing while raising funds, the Bob Baker Marionette Theater is introducing a new experience located at its Highland Park headquarters.

It's called the Peek-a-Boo Stroll Thru, and it is all about an enchanting pathway that wends through the theater, a route that "... has been carved out through the puppet’s world."

And carved out so that puppets and puppeteers may have their own shared space, while humans can enjoy their charming antics from a safe distance while among people from their own household or pod.

"Over the past several months the puppets have been using their time in quarantine to bring their worlds to life – putting on shows for each other, practicing dance routines and piano performances, rearranging the Theater’s lights and decor to their liking, and getting into all sorts of shenanigans," the staff shared in a statement.

To bring this beauty to the public in a way that is safe and sensible for all, a "special pathway" was devised, giving people the chance to move about while view puppet-fun moments.

It's a 20-minute walk, and households or pods of up to six people are invited to explore the puppet-y charms of the pathway together.

The building will observe 5% capacity, with timed entries, and other safety regulations observed.

There's a map, too, on the site, if you'd like to see how the Peek-a-Boo Stroll will wend its way around the historic space.