Take a Peek at San Fransokyo Square, Opening at Disney California Adventure in Summer 2023

What to Know San Fransokyo Square will debut at Disney California Adventure in summer 2023

The Anaheim theme park's Pacific Wharf area will be imaginatively rethemed with sights inspired by the 2014 film "Big Hero 6"

Disneyland Resort announced San Fransokyo Square at D23 Expo in September 2022; new renderings were revealed on Feb. 20, 2023

Being transported to the world of an awesome animated film is always a thrill, a fantastical flight that brims with all sorts of intriguing sights, sounds, and experiences.

But when we can enter that whimsical and wonder-filled world without moving through a screen, the experiential in-real-life joy only increases.

That's set to happen in the summer of 2023 at Disney California Adventure, when the theme park's Pacific Wharf transforms into San Fransokyo Square.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Stylishly depicted in Disney's 2014 animated Academy Award-winning film "Big Hero 6," the future-fabulous city melds the marvelous metropolises of Tokyo and San Francisco, creating a fresh destination brimming with its own cool character.

The transformation of the Pacific Wharf area was announced at D23 2022, starting the anticipation early for Baymax buffs and all fans of the celebrated superhero film.

That excitement is surely set to grow, for Disneyland Resort shared a few new renderings on Feb. 20, 2023. Enter the world of San Fransokyo Square below, and find out more about the future-forward details and delights that you can expect when it debuts later this summer.

Disneyland Resort This artist concept shows how the Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., will transform into San Fransokyo Square in summer 2023, inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning "Big Hero 6." San Fransokyo Square will transport guests to the not-too-distant future, in a fictional mash-up of two iconic cities – San Francisco and Tokyo. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

When the transformation to San Fransokyo Square is completed in summer 2023, an iconic landmark of the area will be the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge (depicted here), which will span the tide pools linking San Fransokyo Square to the Paradise Gardens Park obelisk. The Pacific Wharf is currently undergoing an exciting transformation into San Fransokyo Square, inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning "Big Hero 6." (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

One of the new offerings coming to San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., in summer of 2023, will be the new Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería. This new location draws inspiration from its tri-cultural influences, with signage in English, Japanese and Spanish. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)