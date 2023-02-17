Disneyland's ‘Throwback Nites' Are Returning With Retro Vibes and Nostalgic Treats

What to Know Disneyland After Dark at Disneyland Resort

The after-hours series pops up features a number of themes; Throwback Nites and "Star Wars" Nites are coming up this spring at Disneyland park

Disneyland After Dark events are separately ticketed; tickets run from $129-$169, depending upon the event and date

Nighttime has a wondrous way of feeling especially soft in the springtime, when breezes are milder (but not yet hot) and sunsets seem glowier (at least in our sunset-obsessed imaginations) and possibilities feel, well, possibility-ier.

It's an ideal time for a fanciful theme park festivity, the sort of playful party that can land a little easier before the busy season of summer rolls in on a warm wind.

Disneyland Resort has long embraced the gift that is a soft spring night, and while The Happiest Place on Earth can be visited throughout the season, a few special events will add a springlike effervescence to the upcoming calendar.

It's the Disneyland After Dark series we're feeling breezy over, that special after-hours series that focuses on specific themes.

True, these events have already begun to pop up in the wintertime, with the Valentine's-inspired Sweetheart Nites adding a charming allure to the park over several January and February evenings. And the brand-new Princess Nites? Those are twirling into our worlds in March.

But come April, devotees of Disneyland nostalgia have a pair of Throwback Nites to anticipate, events that will be devoted to all sorts of vintage-tinged happenings and photo opportunities, characters rocking retro costumes, and more.

Look also for a few treats that were favorites decades ago, not long after Disneyland debuted and the novel notion of noshing on a delicious goodie while strolling various lands bewitched early visitors.

And in May? Cue Darth Vader's dramatic entrance theme: "Star Wars" Nites will get galactic at the Anaheim landmark over several cosmic evenings, with fireworks, lightsaber demos, and plenty more goodies hailing from a far-off galaxy.

Tickets start at $129 for one of the Throwback Nites. By the by, Disneyland After Dark events are separately ticketed, and not included in a traditional park ticket, so do keep that in mind.

The events begin at 9 p.m., but attendees are welcome to arrive early for the "three-hour, pre-party mix-in from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT at Disneyland park."