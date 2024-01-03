Talk about bracing: Ocean lovers will gamely take the ‘Polar Bear Plunge' in Santa Monica

What to Know Polar Bear Plunge at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica

Saturday, Jan. 6; the youngest plungers will start at 10:15 a.m., with adults taking the plunge just after

All are invited to join the beach activities while walk-ups may be available for the beach house fun (advance reservations are now sold out); swimming in the beach house pool after the plunge is $10 for adults; other ticketing tiers are available

Even if you work in the dream-making business, and you make movies or write novels for a living, and your whole quirky career is built upon imagining outlandish scenarios, you can 100% count on what we're about to say: You'll never see a polar bear on the beach in Southern California.

Wait... Hold on, please. We've just received fresh information that may contradict that firmly held belief.

Because a polar bear does show up on the Santa Monica sand each year, and their name is Pat. And while Pat isn't truly ursine, beyond that spectacular furry costume, you can count on this lovable mascot to lead the annual Polar Bear Plunge.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The "plunge" part of the name? A bunch of merry revelers will dash into the Pacific Ocean.

The "polar bear" reference? The date of the 2024 swim is Saturday, Jan. 6, so you can count on the unwarm waves summoning all sorts of goosebumps, colorful exclamations, and laughter.

Indeed, such plunges often occur on New Year's Day around the world — the Surf City Splash in Huntington Beach is very much a Jan. 1 event — but the Annenberg Community Beach House, which is behind this wintry whimsy, is holding its goosebump bash on the first Saturday of 2024.

"The most stalwart Polar Bears can take part in a 300-yard swim around a buoy," share the organizers, but if you participate, you're welcome to go as far, or not far, as you like.

It's a "no-judgement zone," a solemn vow made by the mirth-filled organizers.

Which means this: You want to dampen just your tootsies? You do you.

Or do you plan on going full polar bear? Rawr, which is polar-bear-ese for "rad."

There's even an opportunity to jump in the ocean-close landmark's heated pool at the end of the event and enjoy some hot chocolate, too. (There's currently a waitlist, but do check the site for more information.)

And Pat the Polar Bear? Of course, you'll want to make this upbeat icon's acquaintance, especially since polar bears are, as mentioned, rather scarce around these balmier parts.

This tradition is all about high-spirited fun, an uplifting way to jump into 2024 with some joy, weirdness, and salty sunshine.

Updated Jan. 3