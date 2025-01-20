This ye olde Tam O'Shanter tradition will raise funds for World Central Kitchen

What to Know Robert Burns Celebration

Jan. 21 and 22; 5:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. seatings

Tam O'Shanter Restaurant

2980 Los Feliz Boulevard

$98 per person (tip is additional)

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that has helped to feed thousands of people during the LA fires

The moving meaning behind "Auld Lang Syne," the poem penned by Scottish scribe Robert Burns well over two centuries ago, is a message that deeply resonates with us still.

Thinking about days gone by, and holding acquaintances and friends close to our hearts, is what we do as the new year begins when we hear the "Auld" words sung again.

And that is just what kilt-clad guests will be doing Jan. 21 and 22 when the annual Robert Burns Celebration, a colorful commemoration of the writer's birthday, returns to the Tam O'Shanter in Atwater Village.

There is a poignant and urgent twist to the 2025 revelries: A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the World Central Kitchen, an organization that has been focused on helping to feed the people displaced by the Los Angeles fires, first responders, and anyone impacted by the crisis.

A few seats are remaining, if you'd like to book your spot, but keep in mind that there will be two seatings each night: The early seating is at 5:15 p.m. while the later event starts at 8:15.

Bagpipe performances are a sonorous and thrilling feature of the suppers as are poetry readings, while the pomp-filled presentation dubbed "The Slaying of the Haggis" may be the night's grandest moment.

Lamb and Barley Stew, Sticky Toffee Pudding, and other hearty dishes made for a chilly winter's night are on the menu.

The price is $98 — the tip is additional, keep in mind — and you can save your place at the stirring celebration, one that is taking the "should old acquaintance be forgot" spirit to heart in several ways, here.