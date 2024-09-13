Autumn arrives early in Irvine at this fun, farm-based patch

What to Know Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch in Irvine

Opens Sept. 14, 2024

Booking a parking pass with your weekend reservation is required; find out more on this page

The Fall Harvest Festival will take place on the weekends

We generally refer to a grouping of pumpkins as a "patch," but what is the word for a grouping of pumpkin patches?

Would it be a "stem" or a "squash" or a "gourd"?

Whatever term you choose, you'll be saying it more in the coming weeks as a colorful cavalcade of pumpkin patches are now beginning their limited-time engagements around Southern California.

One of the major happenings on the patch-centric calendar just happens to take place at a place with actual fields for growing vegetables and fruits: It's Tanaka Farms in Irvine, a favorite for Orange County fall lovers seeking an airy weekend adventure.

The destination's annual Pumpkin Patch and Fall Harvest Festival opens Sept. 14, 2024, but this is as important as picking out the perfect design for your jack o'lantern carving: You'll need to secure your weekend parking pass at the time you purchase your ticket.

The reason weekends stay bustling at the farm is clear: The Fall Harvest Festival is a Saturday/Sunday favorite, with activities and special events.

But if you're visiting on a weekday, be cheered: The U-Pick Pumpkin Patch is always a popular draw and there are other homespun sights to up the autumn feels during your patch-tastic experience.

And coming in October? The farm will open in evening for a few special "Pumpkin Patch Nights"; more information will soon "stem" our curiosity about this intriguing event.