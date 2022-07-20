Tangy Tomato Tastings Star at This Offbeat Happy Hour

What to Know
- Saturday, July 23 at 6 p.m.
- Fig Earth Supply
- $25; show with some tomatoes from your own garden or homemade salsa (there's a contest)
The tomato zone is the juiciest of all the zones, but tomato-ists must be patient, for it doesn't fully kick in before the last third of July begins.
For that's really when tomato season, an early-August fantasia filled with Caprese salads and tangy condiments, hits its perfect peak.
You might see this peak approaching with your own tomato plants, as July comes to a toasty close, or on the produce shelves at your local store. And the weekly farmers market?
That, too, will be terrifically tomato-fied in the weeks ahead.
But the tomato-iest location in all of Los Angeles may be slicing and dicing on Figueroa Boulevard, where a happy hour themed to a burger's best friend is popping up on July 23.
It's a Tomato Tasting Happy Hour, an evening gathering that is all about trying a line-up of lovely fruits, as well as the libation most associated with the tomato: the Bloody Mary.
A ticket to the Fig Earth Supply festivity is $25, but wait: You'll also want to show with "one tomato variety" that you have grown. (If you don't have one, no worries: Your ticket will still give you entry.)
There's also a salsa contest happening, too, if you'd like to give that a go; there shall be prizes.
Tomatomania!, that on-the-road tour that's all about the most delectable heirlooms to ever spring forth from a vine, is a presenter at the party, which will also feature beer and wine.
A great happy hour can really be about anything, and if it is late July? The tomato surely has a place at the table.