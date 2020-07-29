Taste of Knott's to Spotlight ‘Classic' Theme Park Flavors

What to Know Aug. 21-Sept. 13, weekends only

$30 plus tax adult tasting card (five tastes); purchase in advance

Capacity will be limited, with safety protocols in place

Calling upon Buena Park can make a person rather peckish.

And seeing Knott's Berry Farm in the distance?

A case of the noms can come over a theme park fan, the sort of hankerings that involve boysenberry-bites of the sweetest and heartiest varieties.

To help its fans reconnect with some of those iconic berry-and-beyond flavors, the historic destination recently launched Taste of Calico, an outdoor food-tasting event centered around the park's famous Ghost Town.

Now Knott's is going bigger, but still committed to connecting with its guests in a safe and socially distanced way.

For Taste of Knott's will begin on Aug. 21, and attendees will be able to visit more areas of the theme park, including Fiesta Village and the Boardwalk (in addition to, yes, Ghost Town).

"With over 35 food and drink items to choose from, the Taste of Knott’s event will offer more food variety with the addition of Mexican-inspired cuisine, Knott’s famous BBQ offerings and classic Knott’s dishes pulled from the pages of the celebrated Knott’s Berry Farm Cookbook," shared the Knott's team.

"In addition to dining, guests can shop at the 14 artisan booths or at select Knott’s retail stores to purchase special limited event merchandise."

"This special dining and retail experience is complemented by the unique Knott’s Berry Farm atmosphere that can’t be found anywhere else."

A few important things to note?

Knott's is observing several safety protocols, and thus will restrict the number of guests at Taste of Knott's.

This means that the Taste of Knott's tasting cards, which are $30 plus tax for adults and $15 plus tax for kids, will be sold in advance and are expected to sell out, due to limited capacity.

You'll want to review all of the safety policies in place before purchasing. There'll be temperature checks before entry and you'll need to wear a face covering while visiting the park.

Taste of Knott's will run weekends from Aug. 21 through Sept. 13.