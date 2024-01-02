The Aquarium of the Pacific is diving into 2024 with several splashy events in tow

What to Know The Long Beach-based aquarium has announced numerous gatherings for January, February, and March 2024

First Wednesdays, the popular first-Wednesday-of-the-month series, will celebrate our national parks on Jan. 3

The Festival of Human Abilities takes place on Jan. 27 and 28

Some destinations take a few days, or even weeks, to get back into the swim of things after the holidays have wrapped.

But the tides never stop, and a place that celebrates the tides, and all things ocean, is ready to make the plunge into the new year: It's the Aquarium of the Pacific, a science-strong staple of the shore-close scene.

And while it has stayed busy throughout much of the season, welcoming locals and out-of-towners alike, the Long Beach aquarium is ready to sail into a fresh set of invigorating events, offerings, and festivals.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A few of those happenings were announced in the final days of 2023, but you won't have to wait to check one out: The first First Wednesday of 2024 is up on Jan. 3, which is, yes, a Wednesday.

Guests will go on a "National Parks Adventure," thanks to a special screening of the new film. Peter Kareiva, the president and CEO of the aquarium, will give a "brief talk," and cocktails will follow, as well as chitchat, tunes, and the chance to make crafts.

A ticket is $5 in advance.

Other fish-tastic fun is coming ashore during the first month of the year, including an Aquarium Winter Camp from Jan. 3 through 5.

And the 21st Annual Festival of Human Abilities will take place during the final weekend of the month.

February and March are brimming with aquatic activity, too, with the aquarium's African American Festival, Night Dive, and Autism Families Night all coming up.

Check out the whole schedule, and ticket details, on the Aquarium of the Pacific site.