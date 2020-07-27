At-Home Fun

The Aquarium's Free Summer Kids Club Takes the Plunge

Two virtual sessions, both a week in length, will cover under-the-ocean topics for a wide range of students, from kindergartners to 12th graders.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Aquarium of the Pacific

What to Know

  • Starts July 27
  • Two one-week sessions (each week will repeat)
  • Kindergarten-12 grade

Going deep?

It's a tempting suggestion that can mean a few things.

If you're in the ocean, in a some sort of tech-cool submersible, then it means you're going to venture well beneath the waves in order to check out the critters that live in the deeper reaches of the vast water.

But if you're going deeper into a topic, you're learning, and discovering more about what makes the topic tick.

And students from a wide range of grades will make a deeper dive into ocean learning thanks to the brand-new, just-launching Summer Kids Club, a free offering from the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.

What's Summer Kids Club?

It's a week-long event that's part of the aquarium's ongoing Online Academy, and it will include " ...take-home activities, like scavenger hunts, crafts, coloring sheets, and guided explorations of the Aquarium’s exhibit webcams."

Areas of neato exploration for your ocean-obsessed youngster? Wetlands, tidepools, sharks, and a host of gill-rocking, swim-cool superstars.

There'll be two distinct week-long sessions, with the first beginning on July 27 and then repeating on Aug. 10 (in case your kid missed some or all of it, or simply wants to revisit what happened), and the second running from Aug. 3-7 and again from Aug. 17-21.

Something as sweet as the ocean is salty?

You don't need to RSVP for this one, in addition to not paying for any of the activities.

