The First Egg of 2023 Arrives for Big Bear's Beloved Bald Eagles

What to Know Jackie and Shadow, the celebrated Big Bear bald eagles, have gained devoted fans across the planet

A nest-close camera helmed by the Friends of Big Bear Valley keeps a close watch on the eagles and any eggs they produce

Jackie laid an egg on Jan. 11 just before 4 p.m.; she might lay another egg in a few days, possibly around the same time of day

Once fans of the famous Big Bear bald eagles begin their annual "egg watch," which often commences right after the holidays, a lot of other daily tasks can take a backseat.

Or, rather, fly the nest, if you prefer.

For Jackie and Shadow, a mated pair of birds that fly, nest, and live close to Big Bear Lake, have captured the attention and devotion of nature lovers around the world, thanks to the camera that remains trained on their sizable nest around the clock.

The camera is helmed by Friends of Big Bear Valley, and the group's bird-smart volunteers have been telling eagle aficionados to keep a close eye on Jackie as the second week of January began, for an egg could arrive at any time.

And were they ever right: The eagle moved into labor mode just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2023.

A second egg has followed a few days later in past seasons, so you can bet that people will be keeping keen eyes on the live feed to see if a "nest buddy" joins the first egg.

There's plenty to know and learn in the world of eagles, such as the fact that Jackie may delay the first egg's incubation should a second egg follow, which gives both eggs the opportunity to mature in a more simultaneous fashion.

Those intriguing details, and all sorts of feathery facts, may be found next to the live feed, as well as the Friends of Big Bear Valley site.

Jackie laid two eggs in January 2022; one never hatched, but Spirit, an instant superstar, emerged from the other in early March.

Watching the spunky youngster grow, and learn to eat, and finally fledge was a springtime delight for the thousands of viewers who checked the live feed each day while Spirit was in the nest.

Could this brand-new egg house a tiny birdlet that could become the upcoming spring's big superstar?

Keep an eye on the nest, on Jackie and Shadow, and all of the fascinating comings-and-goings of Southern California's beloved bald eagles.