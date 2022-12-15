The Free LA County Holiday Celebration Is a Joyful Favorite

What to Know The 63rd Annual LA County Holiday Celebration

Saturday, Dec. 24 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Enjoy it at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion or savor the sweet spectacular from home via PBS SoCal, kcet.org, pbssocal.org, or the PBS app

The afternoon of Dec. 24 is, for many people, a period of peaceful contemplation, of momentary breath-catching, and, just maybe, the ideal moment for a short nap, a quiet spell, or a few minutes on the couch.

The hectic nature of holiday preparations is real, and while the morningtime is often about last-minute errands, and the evening about raising a glass and being near to your dear ones, the afternoon often boasts a bit of sweet space.

For many Southern Californians, for a number of decades now, that sweet space has been filled with sumptuous sounds, incredible dance numbers, and a feast of regional cultural bounty.

The place where so much of this marvelousness is found, and all for free, too? Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the longtime home of the LA County Holiday Celebration.

It's a yuletide treat that started in 1959, but in-person performances were on hold in 2020 and 2021.

Now it is returning to its longtime home at the legendary Music Center venue, though people at home and elsewhere can still enjoy the spirit-raising spectacular via variety of avenues, including a broadcast on PBS SoCal.

"Featuring colorful costumes and global sounds from Africa, China, India, Philippines, Mexico, Hawaii and more, this year's participating artists hail from communities across Los Angeles County: from Santa Monica, West L.A. and Culver City in the west to Burbank, Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley in the east, and from the northern reaches of the Antelope and San Fernando Valleys to South Los Angeles and Rancho Palos Verdes," shares the team behind the ebullient event.

Kayamanan Ng Lahi, the Philippine folk arts dance troupe, will be on the celebrated stage. Other acts to anticipate include the lauded MUSYCA Children's Choir, Pacifico Dance Company's beautiful Mexican folkloric presentation, and the superb Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles.

As this is all complimentary, a queue can start well before when the doors open. That happens at 2:30, but you may find a line as early as noon, say the organizers.

For the full roster of remarkable performers and artists, and how to savor this sublime seasonal tradition at the Dorothy Chandler or wherever you happen to be on Christmas Eve, visit this site now.

Kayamanan Ng Lahi (photo by Timothy Norris)