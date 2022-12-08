The Gamble House's Christmas Vibe Brims With Woodsy Whimsy

What to Know Sunday, Dec. 11 in Pasadena

Docent tours from noon to 2:30 p.m. ($15 per person; free for members)

Free self-guided walk-throughs from 4 to 7 p.m.

"Silver and Gold" add a celebrated sparkle to one of our best-known carols, "Silver Bells" up the song-sweet shine, and tinsel makes twinkly appearances in our seasonal favorites, too.

Metal, and metal-like products, seem to dazzlingly dominate pop culture when the holidays are near, but you could easily claim that December has a woodsier character, one that finds expression in Christmas trees, hand-carved ornaments, and homespun decorations that seem fit for a cabin.

Cabincore is indeed a popular theme at Christmas, but the cabin's city cousin, the Craftsman home, also can inspire our holiday decorating, specifically those details drawn from nature.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This warm-toned style often boasts a lumber-lovely look, a prettiness that is less about log chic and fun flannel and more about hand-hewn joinery and stained glass.

The Gamble House is one of Southern California's woodsiest places to enjoy the season, and guests on Sunday, Dec. 11 will get the spirit-gladdening chance to see the Pasadena landmark in all of its ye olde yuletide finery.

That means elegant Christmas trees, most definitely, and the other sorts of beautiful bows and baubles that the home's first family may have proudly displayed well over a century ago.

The early part of the afternoon, from noon to 2:30 p.m., will be devoted to docent-led tours. Those are $15 per person for the general public and free if you're a member, with a few more ticket tiers to ponder.

The self-guided tours begin at 4 p.m., and conclude at 7 o'clock. "Stand-by" is the keyword here, so you may wait to enter the Westmoreland Place home, so do bundle up.

The Gamble House Bookstore will be open for browsing and buying, if you know a lover of woodsy spaces, architecture books, colorful scarves, and vibrant tiles.