The Natural History Museum's Summer Camp Goes Online

What to Know July 6-30, 2021, presented online by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

Dinosaurs, a Wild LA Safari, La Brea Tar Pits, and oceans are the weekly themes

$100 members, $175 non-members (price per session)

"Digging deep," as a thrilling and super-cool concept, can involve a few different and delightful routes.

If you're digging deep at the celebrated Pit 91, at the La Brea Tar Pits, you may be looking for ancient bones, the sort of artifacts that tell us more about the critters that once roamed this region.

If you're digging deep for information on the ocean, you're probably learning loads about the aquatic existence of the gill-rocking beasties beneath the waves.

And if you're digging deep during an online summer camp experience, one that's devoted to four fascinating themes and the always amazing, true-life stories of science?

You're discovering so much, and further stoking your nature-loving imagination, and expanding your wish to know more about our planet, a wild and wondrous place that is constantly offering up gotta-know-more-about-that topics.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County can help aspiring scientists and kids eager to grow their earthly understanding via a from-home day camp called "Adventures in Nature," which will unfold over four July weeks.

Make those thematic weeks, for each session will take on a terrific focus.

Week one is Dinosaurs! Dino Discoveries, week two is Wild L.A. City Safari, the third week is all about the Treasures of the Pits (as in the La Brea Tar Pits, rad), and week four is a plunge into the awesome-o-sity that is the ocean.

Parent supervision for the 90-minute daily sessions? Not required, and there shall be a workbook with activities.

Oh yes: And the all-important, wear-it-everywhere t-shirt is part of a camper's kit, too.

For more on each session, the member and non-member prices, what campers can expect from the science-fun sessions, and the dino-riffic, dig-deeper themes, take a moment to dig a bit deeper at the Natural History Museum site now.