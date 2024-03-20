The Pacific Wheel and other destinations will be dimmed during ‘Earth Hour'

What to Know Saturday, March 23 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Earth Hour, "The Biggest Hour for Earth," started in Sydney in 2007 as a way to "shine" a light, by dimming lights, on environmental issues

The Pacific Wheel at Santa Monica Pier will go dark; in past years, other local sights, like the LAX Gateway Pylons, were dimmed for 60 minutes

We're thinking about sunlight, the evening, and the soft twinkle of stars as spring begins, as we so often do.

Daylight Saving Time was earlier this month and every day feels a bit brighter, both in terms of the intensity of the light and how late the light remains.

There is a spring-starting occasion that isn't about illumination but rather its opposite: Dimming bulbs and brightness across the world. And yet? It is an event that serves to be illuminating, as it casts a spotlight on environmental issues and the health of our planet.

It's Earth Hour, an around-the-globe event that returns as an urgent call to action each March.

Typically, the eco-minded happening takes place on the final Saturday of March, but in 2024 it will occur on March 23.

The start time will remain the same as in past years: Several major landmarks and prominent points of interest will dim their lights at 8:30 p.m., keeping the lights low or completely off for 60 minutes.

Individuals also participate, observing Earth Hour from home. Since it began in Sydney in 2007, thousands of businesses and citizens in over 190 countries have joined by "turning off" for a short stretch over a single Saturday night.

Some of California's sparkliest spots have long committed to joining Earth Hour; the Pacific Wheel, the solar-powered Ferris wheel on Santa Monica Pier, will again play a role in the awareness-raising event in 2024 by going dark.

"Pacific Park has been an avid supporter of Earth Hour since the beginning and believes in its messaging and activities on sustainability, climate and environmental awareness around the world," said Nathan Smithson, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier.

"From our solar-powered Ferris wheel to our award-winning grassroots initiatives, Pacific Park is committed to being the best environmental conscious company possible by working with our city, within our community and globally with national and international partners."

Eager to learn how you can show your support for "The Biggest Hour on Earth"?

Visit the Earth Hour headquarters now and discover how to join in, learn more, and support those businesses that support the effort's important mission.