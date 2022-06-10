The Skirball's Family-Sweet Summer Shows Return

Skirball Cultural Center's Family Ampitheater Performances will be back in July

July 10, 17, 24, and 31; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Included with Skirball Cultural Center admission

Setting the tone for the week? It's an ebullient act often performed on Sunday afternoon.

True, we may want to choose the clothes we'll wear to school for the week, or make some lunches for work, and getting chores done?

That happens, too.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But finding music, sunshine, community, and a chance to dance with your kids is also about tone-setting, and giving the week to come some whimsy, wonder, and a joyful jump.

One of the ways that many Southern Californians have super-charged their week, well before Monday even arrived, is by attending a performance at the Skirball Cultural Center's Family Amphitheater.

It's an airy space, in several senses of the word.

True, it's outside, so breezes do flutter through, but an effervescent air also flows through the happy songs, get-moving ditties, and chances to chat up other concertgoers.

So this is news that's fluttering with airy awesomeness: The Sunday shows will be back at the performance space beginning on July 10.

They'll roll out over four Sundays, with two shows each Sunday, and the line-up?

It's a rollicking roster, with the drum-delightful Bloco Obini appearing on July 10, Upstream exploring reggae, calypso, and more on July 17, the mariachi magic of Las Colibrí on July 24, and Indian mythology presented by the Dancing Storytellers on July 31.

Attending a performance? It's included in your Skirball Cultural Center admission.

"Performances encourage audiences to sing, dance, and interact with performers," shares the cultural center.

And this is yummy: Picnic options are available for purchase and pick-up at the Skirball. For more information on the return of this family-fun gem, breeze by the page devoted to the Family Amphitheatre now.