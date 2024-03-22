The TCL Chinese Theatre will serve Chinese cuisine for the first time in its 97-year history

What to Know Chef Tony's new Hollywood Dim Sum at the TCL Chinese Theatre

Opening March 23, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

Theater guests may enjoy dim sum while watching a film, a first for the movie palace; theater-building legend Sid Grauman opened the venue in 1927

Savoring a memorable meal while a terrific flick shimmers across a sizable screen?

This particularly perfect pairing is still something of a treat, all told.

Oh, for sure, hot popcorn and an icy soda are classics, but if you're craving something savory, filling, and fabulous from the supper-side of life while you sit inside a movie theater, your dining choices will be fewer.

And if the dish happens to be connected thematically with the design of the spectacular space you're in? That's even rarer still, but not at the world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre, which will offer Chinese food for the "first time in 97 years."

This tasty turn of events is thanks to Chef Tony's new Hollywood Dim Sum, a Cantonese-style eatery at the Hollywood Boulevard movie palace.

The dim sum offerings will be available beginning on March 23, and theater guests are invited to relax and enjoy their meal while watching a film, another first: "Never before has non-snack food been allowed inside the theatre on a regular basis," shares a theater representative.

Chef Tony began his career in Guangzhou, China, with later lauded engagements in Vancouver, British Columbia and at the celebrated Sea Harbour in Rosemead, which he opened.

How will you choose, though, from the tempting selections at Chef Tony's newest restaurant?

Shrimp dumplings, pork dumplings, sesame balls, and vegetable egg rolls are just some of the dishes listed on the Hollywood Dim Sum menu.

Are you eager to dine upon these goodies while enjoying a good film? Check out what's playing, and what's just ahead, at the TCL Chinese Theatre.